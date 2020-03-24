WSP trooper hit on I-5 SB near Chehalis, airlifted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 5 in Chehalis, officials said.

WSP said the trooper was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Seattle in unknown condition after the crash at milepost 79.

The crash had all lanes blocked and drivers were being detoured near Chamber Way, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The southbound exit ramp/overpass was also closed.

No other details have been released.

