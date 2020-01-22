Wy’east MS students, staff grapple with teen’s death

Two teens, 14 and 17, were hit and killed between NE 20th and 23rd in Vancouver, January 21, 2020 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Students and staff at Wy’east Middle School in Vancouver continue to grapple with the death of a 14-year-old student who was killed crossing the street along with a 17-year-old Tuesday morning.

Taylor T. Crepeau, 14, and Andrew A. Friedt, 17, were publicly identified Wednesday by the Clark County Medical Examiner, who ruled their deaths an accident.

Friedt was not currently a student in the Vancouver district, officials told KOIN 6 News.

In a letter sent to families, Interim Principal Kate DeWein said they have trained counselors at the school to help anyone who need help processing their deaths.

A child and a teen were hit and killed at near Northeast 112th Avenue at Northeast 23rd Circle in Vancouver, January 21, 2020 (KOIN)

“These specialized counselors will remain at our school to assist us as long as we need to we work through this grieving process.

“We are also supporting the family of the student and will pass along any information they would like to share in the days ahead. …”

The teens were hit just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they stepped off the curb and into the road between NE 20th and NE 23rd streets. They were hit by a vehicle and killed.

The driver stayed at the scene and was said to be distraught.