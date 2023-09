PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Yacolt resident died when the Nissan Pathfinder he was driving went off SR-503 and slammed into a sign and a tree, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday near milepost 13 in Clark County, officials said. Hayden W. Wellman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.