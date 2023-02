James Foster, 74 was pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Yamhill man was killed in a one-car crash Tuesday after striking a tree, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, James Foster, 74, was operating a Subaru Legacy that was traveling westbound on Hwy 240 near milepost 4 around 10:40 a.m. when he lost control of the car for an unknown reason and ran into a tree.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.