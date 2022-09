Crews work to contain a two-acre brush fire in the Gateway area off of Interstate 205 on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are battling a 2-alarm brush fire in the Gateway green area off of Interstate 205.

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the brush fire’s size on Saturday.

Crews are still working the fire, and officials say it’s unclear how it started.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

Saturday marks Day 2 for a red flag warning for much of the state as easterly winds are expected to worsen wildfire conditions.