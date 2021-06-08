Four apartments destroyed by fire in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battled a fire at an apartment in Southwest Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to a 2 alarm commercial fire in the 2500 block SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy just before noon.

Heavy fire was showing when crews got there. They had to attack the fire from the outside due to a compromised roof before they could enter.

Four units were extensively damaged. No people were injured but some pets are missing.

Fire investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

KOIN 6 is working to learn more.