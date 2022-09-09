PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon.

Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The Red Cross was called to the scene to house an unknown number of displaced occupants, as four units at this building are uninhabitable.

An investigator is on scene and actively working to identify the cause of the fire.