PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lake Oswego home was enveloped by flames overnight.

At 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Lake Oswego Fire said they had controlled a house fire on Westview Court. Heavy fire was reportedly showing from the front of the home when crews first arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is also on the scene. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.