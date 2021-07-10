Crews battle vacant house fire in NE Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

The fire at a vacant home on Northeast 146th and East Burnside on July 10, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews battled an overnight fire at a vacant house in Northeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue officials said firefighters responded to the blaze at NE 146th and East Burnside.

When they arrived, crews saw a heavy fire that was visible from the first and second stories of the house.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. PF&R officials said the house was vacant at the time, resulting in no displacements.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

