PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire around noon Sunday on Highway 22 near milepost 7, according to Southwest Polk Fire District.

On the scene, officials said no one was inside of the vehicle.

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.