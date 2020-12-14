Crews respond to commercial fire in West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Linn Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial building fire in West Linn Sunday afternoon.
The West Linn Police Department tweeted about the fire shortly after 3 p.m.
They said the fire was at the corner of Willamette Falls Drive and 14th Street.
First responders closed Willamette Falls Drive between 13th Street and Dollar Street.
Police said they received reports that there was no one in the building.
