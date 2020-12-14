Crews respond to commercial fire in West Linn

Emergency personnel respond to a commercial building fire in West Linn on Dec. 13, 2020. Photo courtesy West Linn Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Linn Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a commercial building fire in West Linn Sunday afternoon.

The West Linn Police Department tweeted about the fire shortly after 3 p.m.

WLPD is assisting @TVFR on a commercial building fire at the cnr of Willamette Falls Dr. & 14th St. WFalls is closed between 13th & Dollar St. Initial reports are nobody is in the building & crews have the scene under control. Please find an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/usHW8clE39 — West Linn P.D. (@WLPDNews) December 13, 2020

They said the fire was at the corner of Willamette Falls Drive and 14th Street.

First responders closed Willamette Falls Drive between 13th Street and Dollar Street.

Police said they received reports that there was no one in the building.