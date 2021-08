Crews extinguish a fire moving quickly uphill toward High Street in Oregon City. (Clackamas Fire District No. 1)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multiple units responded to a brush fire in Oregon City early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire District No. 1.

Fire officials said the blaze was spotted by citizens at the bottom of a cliff and was moving quickly uphill toward High Street.

Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.