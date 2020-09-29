Crews respond to West Vancouver fire, armed suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews at the scene of a fully involved house fire in West Vancouver, Washington, on Sept. 28, 2020. (Credit: Vancouver Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are responding to a house fire in West Vancouver involving an armed suspect, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Fire officials said multiple crews are on the scene, which involves a “very dynamic fully involved house fire.” Meanwhile, police are actively looking for a suspect.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss