Crews respond to West Vancouver fire, armed suspect

Crews at the scene of a fully involved house fire in West Vancouver, Washington, on Sept. 28, 2020. (Credit: Vancouver Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are responding to a house fire in West Vancouver involving an armed suspect, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Fire officials said multiple crews are on the scene, which involves a “very dynamic fully involved house fire.” Meanwhile, police are actively looking for a suspect.

VPD attempting to locate suspect who started fire at his home and assaulted a neighbor. Unknown if suspect is armed. In an effort to protect safety of fire personnel and neighbors VPD working to locate and get suspect into custody. — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) September 29, 2020

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

