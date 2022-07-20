PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland city crews are dealing with a pair of sewage overflows at Adventist Health Medical Center near Southeast Market and I-205 and at Jantzen Beach Center on North Tomahawk Island Drive, the city announced Wednesday evening.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the overflows stemmed from private lines. However, the cause of the overflows are unknown at this time.

Officials said the two overflows are not related and asks community members to avoid the overflow areas.

The bureau reminds residents that pipes can often become blocked by grease, tree roots or debris. To avoid these clogs, the bureau advises:

Placing grease in a container and then in the trash, not down kitchen drains. Food establishments are required to take additional measures to prevent grease from entering sewer lines.

Avoiding flushing rags, and wipes.

Outside the home, avoid pouring anything down storm drains, which are intended for rainfall only.

To report sewage issues, the city’s maintenance hotline can be reached at 503-823-1700.