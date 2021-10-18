Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info on 2015 homicide

PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking information on the 2015 death of Dion Matthews Jr.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking the public for information on the unsolved murder of 23-year-old Dion Matthews Jr.

On October 18, 2015 just before midnight, officers found Matthews dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot behind Dante’s on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in any felony crime.

No arrests have been made and Matthews’ family is asking the public for information to help solve the case.

“I’m a grieving mother with a voice. I’m reaching out as it has been six long devastating years since my only son’s murder. That day changed my life forever, Please help me help others to put these massive killings to rest in our town of Portland Oregon,” said Matthews’ mother, Taunya, in a statement. “I do understand if you don’t want to come out publicly to say something so please do so anonymously. Do the right thing, clear your consciousness and heart. Aren’t you all tired of going to funerals and burying your children and loved ones?”

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.