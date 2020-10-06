1 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing at SE Portland group home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was hospitalized while another woman was arrested following a stabbing in a Southeast Portland group home on Monday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of someone stabbed in a group home on Southeast Alder Street. They discovered a woman had been stabbed in the lower back and she was quickly sent to a nearby hospital.

Her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Police learned the victim and the suspect, identified as Olivia Doyle-Joseph, lived together in the group home. The 20-year-old was arrested and now faces charges for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and harassment.

This is a developing story.