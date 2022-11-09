PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two suspects after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in October, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials identified one of the suspects as 24-year-old Frank Nifon of Clackamas who was arrested on Oct. 31 in Washington. CCSO said Nifon is facing a first-degree murder charge and an unlawful use of a weapon charge — noting he will be extradited to Clackamas County.

CCSO identified the other suspect as 19-year-old Kaythan Tenry, who also goes by the nickname “Mar Mar.” Tenry is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection to the double homicide.

Officials said his whereabouts are unknown but believe he is in the Portland/Gresham area.

During the Oct. 12 incident, deputies responded to a reported crash just before 2 a.m. on Southeast 122nd Avenue near Southeast Ford Street in unincorporated Clackamas County where a vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant.

Authorities found two men dead inside the vehicle identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall.

The sheriff’s office said there was evidence the vehicle was involved in a shooting and noted the men, who were both Multnomah County residents, suffered gunshot wounds. Officials determined the men died from homicidal violence.

Authorities seek the public’s help in finding Tenry — describing him as 5-foot-7, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CCSO said he has the initials “K.T.” tattooed on his right hand. Authorities ask if anyone sees Tenry to call or text 911 and believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Tenry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using an online form and reference case #22-023139.