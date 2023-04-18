PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after a bar fight in Keizer escalated and sent one of the men involved to the hospital with a gunshot wound late Monday night, authorities said.

The Keizer Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire at Bubba’s Pub and Lotto on River Road North around 11 p.m. Officers learned that a 25-year-old man was shot and injured during the fight involving multiple people.

Police said all the individuals involved fled from the bar. Officers, however, tracked down two of the men involved, the 25-year-old gunshot victim and a 31-year-old man, after they were in a crash in Salem.

The 25-year-old man was brought to the Salem Emergency Department for treatment and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old man believed to be involved was lodged in the Marion County Correctional Facility and is facing a riot charge.

Investigators aren’t releasing more information, other than to say that more arrests are likely.