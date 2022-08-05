PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.

Kelso police said they were called to the scene in the 1900 block of Theresa Way after a caller reported “’one man shot another man in the face.’”

Kelso police along with Longview police and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported shooting.

Authorities said they were directed to a 43-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his head, who was then taken to a hospital.

KPD said they seized the gun they believe was used in the shooting and said they have detained a suspect, who has not been identified. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.