1 arrested after Milwaukie bank robbed, schools locked down

Justin Jackley, 31, is under FBI investigation for other crimes, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a bank was robbed in Milwaukie, police said.

Officers responded to the Bank of the West on SE McLoughlin Boulevard just before 10 a.m. where a person had reportedly given a teller a threatening note demanding money, the Milwaukie Police Department said. No weapons were seen during the robbery.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.

Police said they found the suspect a short time later with money stolen from Bank of the West. Justin Jackley, 31, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Jackley is also under FBI investigation for other crimes in the Portland area, police said.