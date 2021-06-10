1 arrested after shots fired in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shots fired call lead to an arrest overnight.

Portland police got a disturbance call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Northeast 73rd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. They were told someone was shooting at passing cars.

Police tell us they located a rifle and a suspect, who was then detained.

They do not believe he was intentionally shooting at passing cars, but at someone or something else. However, police are still investigating if any cars were hit.

Thankfully, no injuries are reported.

The investigation is ongoing. If your car was hit by the gunfire, call the Portland Police Bureau.