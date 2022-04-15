PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation is underway after Washington County deputies say a driver crashed a stolen car in North Plains on Highway 26 Friday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of furniture being stolen in North Plains and found the suspect’s car near a senior center.

Police chased the suspect down Highway 26 East, and after trying to stop the car, the suspect crashed into median cables.

Highway 26 is back open after the crash closed one lane near NW Glencoe Road.

Officials said the suspect was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is now in police custody.

Police have not identified the suspect.