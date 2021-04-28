1 arrested after traffic stop, attempted carjackings on I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person accused of reckless driving in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday evening after running from police and trying to carjack several other drivers on I-205.

Portland police officers stopped a car for reckless driving near NE Killingsworth Street and NE Sandy Boulevard at 8:45 p.m.

The driver got out and ran toward I-205 at NE Killingsworth Street, police said. As officers pursued, the suspect ran into traffic and tried to flag down passing cars in northbound and southbound lanes. He would try to open car doors as the drivers slowed, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the suspect tried to get into as many as eight different vehicles before he was arrested.

The car he was driving was stolen, police later learned.

Authorities said they’re still working to verify the suspect’s identity so his name won’t be released until he is charged.

Anyone who was a potential victim of the attempted carjackings on I-205 is asked to call the PPB at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-114208.