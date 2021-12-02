1 arrested, no injuries after shots fired in NE Portland

Jose Pech-Cachon was arrested and charged with reckless driving and elude in a vehicle Thursday. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested after police investigated a report of gunshots coming from a car just after midnight Thursday in Northeast Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, a caller reported someone inside a car was firing a gun around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of NE 60th Avenue and Emerson Street.

Police saw the car and the driver took off, PPB said. Officers eventually stopped the car and questioned the driver and two passengers.

The driver, 32-year-old Jose Alberto Pech-Cachon, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and elude in a vehicle. PPB detained the two unnamed passengers but later let them go at the scene.

PPB said officers found and seized a gun from the car as evidence in an ongoing investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Police did not immediately release further details on the circumstances of the shooting or the arrest.

KOIN 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.