Police arrested a suspect and seized several guns in the investigation into a Dec, 2022 shooting (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.

The shooting happened outside a bar on Southeast 82nd Avenue, where a Portland police sergeant arrived to find a victim with serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is suspected to survive.

After investigating, police served a search warrant at a home on Southeast 68th Avenue, where they arrested 32-year-old Cody M. Ochs and seized several firearms and body armor.

Ochs faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.