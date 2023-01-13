PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
The shooting happened outside a bar on Southeast 82nd Avenue, where a Portland police sergeant arrived to find a victim with serious gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is suspected to survive.
After investigating, police served a search warrant at a home on Southeast 68th Avenue, where they arrested 32-year-old Cody M. Ochs and seized several firearms and body armor.
Ochs faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.