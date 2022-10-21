PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.

Just before 11 p.m., Portland police responded to North Lombard Street near North Alta Avenue.

There, a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound was found and then rushed off to a local hospital. PPB said the man should survive.

The suspect reportedly fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-282226.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is continuing to investigate.