This is the ‘person of interest’ in a Eugene shooting that critically wounded one person, September 2, 2023 (Eugene PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man was identified as a “person of interest” in a Eugene shooting that left one person critically wounded in the early hours of Saturday.

The shooting at 590 E. Broadway happened around 2:40 a.m., police said, Investigators said the person of interest may have left the scene in a silver Infinity 4-door sedan.

Photos of the person show a man in his early 20s with an olive complexion, longer black hair, around 6-feet tall with a thin build. The photos show him wearing a red-and-white baseball cap, a black hoodie, light blue jeans and red-and-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eugene Police Detective Cliff Sites at 541.682.5147 or by email: Csites@eugene-or.gov

No further information is available at this time.