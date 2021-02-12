1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Portsmouth neighborhood

The scene of a shooting in North Portlands Portsmouth neighborhood, Feb. 12, 2021. (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, police said.

Officers got a call about an injured person at a house in the 4700 block of North McCoy Court shortly after 3:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He had already passed away, the Portland Police Bureau said.

One person was detained and the street was closed off for an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0466 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.3774.

No other details are available at this time.