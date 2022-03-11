PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police responded to two separate shootings overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at SE 188th Avenue.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and chest. He went to Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center but was then taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Shortly after midnight, another man was shot in a parking lot on SE 182nd Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man shot in the chest.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information is released.