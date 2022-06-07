Neither the suspect's nor the victim's identity has been revealed at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau says the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspected driver flee from the scene in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer. The truck was located a short time later and the driver was promptly arrested.

NE Glisan Street will be closed between Northeast 99th and Northeast 102nd Avenue as PPB’s Major Crash Team investigates the crash. PPB says they anticipate the closure lasting for several more hours.

Anyone with information that hasn’t already spoken to the police is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-152008.