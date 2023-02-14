SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men and one teenage girl were shot during a dispute Monday evening, according to Salem Police Department.

Officers say a dispute among several men led to gunfire at 8:50 p.m. at Arbon Drive and Vallejo Street, where stray bullets struck a nearby residence with the teenager inside.

Authorities say one man, 27, died of his injuries at the scene while the other man, 30, was transported to Salem Health to receive further treatment.

The teenage girl was also brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

Salem Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 503-588-8477.