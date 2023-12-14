PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in the Centennial neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Southeast Bush Street and found an injured man.

Attempts were made to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

No suspects have been arrested and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.

During the investigation, Southeast Bush Street is closed off between Southeast 165th Avenue and Southeast 166th Avenue.