1 dead after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person has died after a shooting on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood in the 12400 block of East Burnside, Portland police said.

On the scene, officers found the deceased male victim. Authorities said the Oregon State Medical Examiner will identify the victim and how he died.

A potential suspect, or suspects, have not been identified by authorities.

Eastbound East Burnside is closed from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 124th Avenue while Portland Police Homicide detectives investigate. At this time, the investigation is not interrupting Max lines.



PPB asks anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at (503) 823-1040 jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Joe Corona at (503)823-0508 joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.