PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Northwest Portland, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to Northwest Trinity Place just after midnight where they found a man who had been shot.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, officials said the man was declared dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities said that Northwest Trinity Place will be closed from West Burnside Street to Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Everett Street will be closed from Northwest 19th Avenue to Northwest 20th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.