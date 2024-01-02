PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a reported shooting at Horning’s Hideout in North Plains Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the shooting report at the fishing, disc golf, and wedding venue — on Northwest Brunswick Canyon Road — around 9:30 a.m., according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies found one person dead and took another adult into custody, officials said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and have not publicly identified the victim or the person taken into custody.

Detectives believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.