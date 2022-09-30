The suspect has been detained while police investigate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Old Town Friday morning.

Portland Police responded to a stabbing report around 11:28 a.m. They arrived and allegedly found the victim deceased.

Officers received information about a suspect and found him nearby. He is currently being detained while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0762, or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.