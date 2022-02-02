1 dead, 1 hospitalized after gunfire erupts in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after gunfire broke out in Southeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Portland Police Bureau says two people were shot near Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street shortly before 4 p.m. Once officers responded, one man was already dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The other victim, also an adult man, was found a few blocks away on Southeast 122nd Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to PPB.

A large police presence that includes PPB’s East Precinct, Focused Intervention Team and K-9 units is on the scene as a homicide investigation gets underway.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more information.