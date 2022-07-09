Portland police were dispatched to a shooting on Southeast 112th Avenue and Powell Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. July 8, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another injured, leading to an intensive search for suspects that locked down a large part of Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the corner of Southeast 112th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. On the scene, a KOIN 6 News crew saw a crashed car with smashed windows. It is unclear whether any victims were in the car.

In a release sent early Saturday morning, police said officers got there and found a man dead and another injured. The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Neither of them was immediately identified.

The people involved in the shooting fled before police got there, the Portland Police Bureau said, but officers found “possible persons of interest” on Southeast 120th Avenue, north of Southeast Powell.

According to PPB, officers went to that area and “multiple” suspects ran away who they believed were armed. Police set up a perimeter to look for them and called in backup from other precincts along with tactical teams, including crisis negotiators and a Special Emergency Reaction Team.

During the search, authorities locked down the area, closing SE 122nd Avenue in both directions between SE Division Street and SE Bush Street. SE Powell was also closed between SE 108th Avenue and SE 122nd. Nearby residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

Ultimately, the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when PPB found and detained “multiple” suspects. None of the suspects were identified and no specific charges against them were stated in the bureau’s press release. However, PPB said they are not looking for any more suspects.

Police did not release any further information on the suspects as the investigation is ongoing. During the investigation, SE 122nd remains closed between SE Clinton Street and SE Powell.

Authorities did not state how many people were detained. The events leading up to the man’s death and other man’s injury are also still unclear.

PPB asked anyone with information on what may have happened to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.