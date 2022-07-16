One person was shot to death and one detained near N. Commercial and Fremont in Portland, July 16, 2022 (KOIN)

One man detained, no other suspects being sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in North Portland Saturday afternoon left one man dead and one person detained.

The gunfire erupted early Saturday afternoon at a house in the 3500 block of North Commercial near Fremont, police said. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Another man was detained, and while police told KOIN 6 News the investigation continues, they also said they are not looking for any more suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Jason Koenig or PPB Detective Eric McDaniel. The case number is 22-190426.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.