PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers called to a shooting in the 600 block of SE 148th Avenue found the man who already appeared dead. Medical crews arrived and confirmed the man had died.

No further information is available at this time and it’s unclear if there is any suspect information.

The investigation is now with PPB Detective Jason Koenig and Detective Michael Greenlee. The case number is 22-232231.