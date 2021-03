Around 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to a wooded area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capital Highway. Upon their arrival, they discovered the body of a shooting victim (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in an apparent shooting Sunday morning near Terwilliger, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were sent to a wooded area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capital Highway. Upon their arrival, they discovered the body of a shooting victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police right away.

No suspect information was provided.

This is a developing story.