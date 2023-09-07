The male suspect was pronounced dead in the area of North Juniper Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is dead after being shot by police in Rockaway Beach Thursday evening, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the male suspect was pronounced dead in the area of North Juniper Street despite resuscitation efforts by first responders. No officers were seriously injured.

The sheriff’s office has yet to publicly identify the suspect, and did not share what events had led to the shooting. However, deputies say people should avoid the area while an outside agency investigates.

