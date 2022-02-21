1 dead, man and 2 children wounded in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and three others wounded –including two children – in a shooting in Southeast Portland late Sunday night, according to officials.

Police said they responded to a call of an injury accident around 10:40 p.m. on Southeast Foster and 128th Avenue. As calls came in, officers said there were more reports that the car was shot at.

Officers said when they arrived, they found four people in the car shot at. One woman was found dead, while a man and two children were wounded.

The man is in critical condition at the hospital, and the two children are both in stable condition.

Police have not released the identity of the victims.

KOIN 6 has reached out to police about suspect information, and have none at this time.