1 dead, road closed after shooting near Kenton Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead and a road is closed after a shooting in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:21 a.m. near Kenton Park in North Portland. They found a man, dead, who had been shot, PPB said.

Police said there is no information about a suspect, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and North Brandon Avenue is closed between North Argyle Street and Willis Boulevard. North Argyle Street is also closed between Argyle Way and Interstate Avenue.

An autopsy will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.

This is a developing story.