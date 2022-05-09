PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead after a shooting late Sunday night on the Eastbank Esplanade, according to Portland police.

Just before 11:45 p.m., PPB was called to the scene at SE Salmon Street. When officers arrived they reportedly found a woman deceased.

Officials said one person has been detained.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.