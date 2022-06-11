PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a reported stabbing in Old Town.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the corner of NW Davis Street and 2nd Avenue.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers found the suspect a few blocks from the scene. Christopher Sullivan, 38, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Details are currently limited and authorities did not immediately provide information on what led up to the stabbing.

The victim’s injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital.