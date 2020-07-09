1 dies in SE Portland stabbing, man charged with murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing and killing a person in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.

Portland police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 3:45 p.m. on Wedensday. They found a hurt person in the 1300 block of SE Water Avenue.

Within minutes of getting to the scene, officers found and arrested 52-year-old Stephen Lloyd Bache.

The victim — 32-year-old Cody Nicholas Vickers — died at a hospital a short time later, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Multnomah County Distric Attorney Rod Underhill said Thursday a single count of second-degree murder had been filed against Bache. There is no probable cause affidavit in the case.