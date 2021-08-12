1 home, 2 cars struck in drive-by shooting in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a reported drive-by shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

According to Vancouver police, reports of shots fired in the 2400 block of Simpson Avenue came in just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found dozens of bullet casings — including casings from a high-powered assault rifle.

Two cars were struck along with an occupied residence. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360.487.7399.

