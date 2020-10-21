1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing between roommates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after deputies responded to a report of an altercation between roommates in Clark County.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported an assault with a knife between two male roommates on Northeast 31st Avenue. When Clark County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a stabbing victim and began to administer first aid. The victim was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was taken into surgery.

Meanwhile, the stabbing suspect at the residence was taken into custody. He was identified as 72-year-old William Loy of Vancouver. Loy now faces charges of domestic violence assault in the first degree.

Neither the victim’s identity nor current condition has been released at this time.

This is a developing story.