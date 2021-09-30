1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized after gunfire broke out in Southeast Portland early Thursday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, shots were fired on Southeast 127th Avenue just south of East Burnside Road sometime before 4 a.m. The PPB released a photo showing at least a dozen bullets and coinciding evidence markers scattered about the roadway.

East Precinct is investigating a shooting that took place on SE 127th Ave, just south of E Burnside rd. One person was struck by gunfire and went to a nearby hospital. Injuries are non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/FT7uSiMPMt — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) September 30, 2021

One person was struck in this shooting, who was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

PPB has not released any arrest or suspect information, but an investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story.